Healthcare Workers Pack Hearing to Support Bill to Ban Vaccine Mandates in Michigan | 22 Aug 2021 | A public hearing on a proposed new law to ban employers from requiring workers to be vaccinated against the coronavirus drew hundreds of people, many dressed in hospital scrubs, to the state capital on Thursday morning. The overwhelmingly supportive crowd jammed into a hearing on the bill conducted by the House Committee on Workforce, Trades, and Talent, filling the spacious committee room and four overflow rooms to capacity. The Informed Consent in the Workplace Act, offered by Rep. Sue Allor (R-Wolverine) and 16 other sponsors, prohibits employers from threatening, firing, discriminating, retaliating against, or refusing to hire workers that decline to receive vaccinations for COVID-19, tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis.