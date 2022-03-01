Healthy 57-Year-Old Nashville Doctor Dies Shortly After Receiving Pfizer Vaccine - Media Blames Death on Covid-19 | 3 Jan 2022 | A longtime Nashville doctor died a few days after receiving the Pfizer vaccine and the media is blaming his death on Covid-19. Dr. Dimitri Ndina was a loving father, husband, grandfather and doctor at Tennessee Oncology. Dr. Ndina, who was reportedly in excellent health, tragically passed away after be started to clot in the days after he received his Pfizer vaccine. He was only 57... Despite the family confirming Dr. Ndina got blood clots after taking the Pfizer vax, the media is claiming he died from Covid-19.