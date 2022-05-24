Hedge Fund CEO and GOP Candidate David McCormick Files Lawsuit in PA GOP Senate Primary Race - Demands Undated Ballots That Arrived Late Be Counted in Race | 23 May 2022 | Who is former hedge fund CEO David McCormick? A recent fundraiser sponsor in New York for David McCormick was the founder of a consulting firm representing the controversial Dominion Voting Systems. McCormick also made big bucks lobbying for Communist China. McCormick moved back to Pennsylvania to run in the GOP Senate race after Sean Parnell dropped from the race. Last Tuesday night when the mail-in ballots started to come in, David McCormick built a sizeable lead against Dr. Oz and Kathy Barnette in the GOP Senate primary election. There are still votes to count nearly a week later. Dr. Oz leads by less than 1,000 votes after six days of counting. The state is STILL not through counting ballots!