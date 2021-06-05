Helmand Post Transferred to Afghan Army as Withdrawal Begins | 4 May 2021 | The U.S. military has transferred an installation in Helmand province to the Afghan National Army as it begins the process of withdrawing from Afghanistan. Contingency Location New Antonik has been officially handed over to the Afghans, U.S. Central Command officials said in a Tuesday release. Since Joe Biden last month announced plans to pull all remaining U.S. forces from Afghanistan no later than Sept. 11, CENTCOM said about 60 C-17 loads of material have been flown out. Another more than 1,300 pieces of equipment were turned over to the Defense Logistics Agency for destruction, CENTCOM said.