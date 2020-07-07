Here Are the 16 Democrats Who Voted With GOP to Kill Amendment to Withdraw All US Troops, End Afghan War | 02 July 2020 | A bipartisan Senate amendment to withdraw the remaining 8,600 U.S. troops from Afghanistan--ending a bloody war that has dragged on for nearly two decades--failed Wednesday after 16 Democrats joined 44 Republicans in voting to table the measure, effectively guaranteeing it will not be included in the chamber's $740.5 billion National Defense Authorization Act. Paul Kawika Martin, senior director for policy and political affairs at Peace Action, applauded Sens. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) and Tom Udall (D-N.M.) in a statement for forcing senators to go on the record with their amendment, which would have required the withdrawal of all U.S. forces from Afghanistan within a year and brought an end to the 19-year war--the longest in American history. Here are the 16 members of the Senate Democratic caucus [deep-state trolls] who voted with nearly every Republican to table the Afghanistan amendment: Richard Blumenthal (CT), Tom Carper (DE), Chris Coons (DE), Dianne Feinstein (CA), Maggie Hassan (NH), Doug Jones (AL), Angus King (ME), Joe Manchin (WV), Bob Menendez (NJ), Chris Murphy (CT), Jack Reed (RI), Jacky Rosen (NV), Jeanne Shaheen (NH), Kyrsten Sinema (AZ), Mark Warner (VA), and Sheldon Whitehouse (RI).