Here are the Republicans planning to challenge the Electoral College results | 30 Dec 2020 | More Republicans are vowing to challenge the Electoral College results when Congress convenes next week to count the votes from the 2020 presidential election. Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) on Wednesday added momentum to the long-shot bid to overturn the election when he announced he would object to Congress's counting of the electoral votes on Jan. 6, making him the first GOP senator to join an effort launched by House conservatives. The objection from Hawley, along with at least one House lawmaker, would ensure a debate and vote in the House and Senate.