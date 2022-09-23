Here We Go: Ebola Outbreak in Uganda Has Doctors Scrambling | 23 Sept 2022 | An outbreak of Ebola is being reported in Uganda where doctors are scrambling to contain it. There are reports out of Africa of an outbreak of some form of ebola that doctors are trying to address: "Ebola has spread almost 50 miles through rural communities in Uganda -- with cases clustered near a busy road leading from the capital Kampala to the Democratic Republic of Congo, health officials revealed on Thursday. Doctors are scrambling to mount a response to a relatively rare form of the highly contagious deadly hemorrhagic fever, which leaves people vomiting blood and has no approved vaccine." This news out of Africa comes as the COVID crisis was proclaimed "over" by Joe Biden, which was quickly rebutted by others in the government. Also, the 2022 mid-terms are coming up. COVID was used as a reason for unconstitutional actions before the 2020 election, such as the installation of illegal drop boxes across the country. Will this happen again?