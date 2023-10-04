Here's the FBI Glossary for Flagging 'Violent Extremism' | 5 April 2023 | The FBI uses a "glossary of terms" to look for online that could indicate someone is involved with "violent extremism," according to documents obtained by The Heritage Foundation's Oversight Project. The flagged terms include "redpilled," first popularized by the 1999 film The Matrix, "based," "looksmaxxing," and the names "Chad" and "Stacey." The FBI also flags phrases that include "it’s over" and "just be first." The documents were obtained by The Heritage Foundation's Oversight Project through a Freedom of Information Act request... Such words and phrases have come to be code for certain extremists who communicate online with others like them, according to the FBI's glossary of words indicating "racially or ethnically motivated violent extremism" and a list of "key terms" about "involuntary celibate violent extremism."