Here's a Full List of Congressional Republicans Funded by Bill Gates | 30 Sept 2022 | Most Republicans feel that the party is in a much better position [for a 2022 takeover of Congress] after ousting RINOs like Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger. Cheney, for instance, was the number three Republican in the House of Representatives. She served in the position of Conference Chair. She was replaced in 2021 by New York Republican Representative Elise Stefanik. Stefanik had the backing of many within the "MAGA" movement... Upon investigation of published federal campaign finance data, Launch Liberty has discovered that Stefanik has taken a lot of money from Billionaire William Henry Gates III, better known as Bill Gates.