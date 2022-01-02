Hershey Fires Unvaccinated Employees | 1 Feb 2022 | The Hershey Co. has begun firing office workers who have declined to be vaccinated against COVID-19. On the way out the door, the candy manufacturer is asking the fired employees to sign a nine-page confidentiality and release agreement that would remove their rights to sue the company or talk about their experience. While their signature comes with a "special separation payment," many haven’t signed the agreement and won’t get the money. By most accounts, working at Hershey was a great job. Employees at the company's headquarters in Hershey, Pennsylvania, and at offices in other states report higher than average wages and bowls of candy placed around the offices for snacking... But it stopped being fun after months of human resources department meetings that employees say included education about the vaccines, asking if the employee had changed their mind about getting the shots, as well as uncomfortably invasive questions.