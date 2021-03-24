HHS asks Pentagon to house migrant children at two Texas bases | 23 March 2021 | The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has asked the Pentagon to temporarily house unaccompanied migrant children at two Texas military installations, the Department of Defense (DOD) confirmed Tuesday. HHS sent a request for assistance to the Pentagon for specific use of a vacant dorm at Joint Base San Antonio, in Lackland, and vacant land at Fort Bliss outside of El Paso, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters. The two bases had previously not been disclosed as under consideration to house migrant children, who have increased in number at the southwestern border in recent months.