HHS Earmarks Millions of Dollars to Give Illegal Immigrant Minors Long Term Foster Care | 15 May 2023 | It is not enough that American taxpayers spend billions of dollars annually to "temporarily" care for the onslaught of illegal immigrant minors that cross into the U.S. through the Mexican border until they get released to relatives or sponsors. Now the Biden administration is quietly doling out tens of millions more for long-term foster care through fiscal year 2024. The money will go to providers that will give Unaccompanied Alien Children (UAC) with no family in the U.S. continuing "quality care in a community setting." The accommodations will focus on migrants up to 17 years of age, including pregnant and parenting teens and those who are "especially vulnerable or with other special needs," according to the Department of Health and Human Services, the agency distributing the money. The allocation comes just weeks after Judicial Watch reported that the government is spending $50 million on "post-release" services for the never-ending influx of migrant youths.