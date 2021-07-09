Highly contagious virus found at military base as thousands of refugees enter US | 7 Sept 2021 | Fort McCoy Army Base in Wisconsin identified a case of the measles this week as it brings in thousands of Afghan refugees as part of the mass evacuation effort in the wake of the Taliban takeover of Kabul. An internal government email, viewed by Fox News, said that the base confirmed a case of the measles on Sunday... According to the CDC, Afghanistan has the seventh highest number of measles cases in the world. The document said that due to the disease's contagious nature, Fort McCoy was not receiving evacuees "at this time" and was working to procure the necessary vaccines. However, a spokesperson for Task Force McCoy said that the base was still accepting Afghans, of which it can support 13,000.