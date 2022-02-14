Hillary Clinton 2016 tweets pushed now-debunked claim of Trump use of 'covert server' linked to Russia --Clinton tweet that it was 'time for Trump to answer serious questions about his ties to Russia' | 13 Feb 2022 | Unearthed Hillary Clinton tweets from days before the 2016 presidential election show the candidate pushing now-debunked information that Donald Trump was using a "covert server" linking him to Russia. Just a day after Fox News first reported that Special Counsel John Durham alleged that lawyers from her campaign had paid to "infiltrate" servers belonging to Trump Tower, and later the White House, in order to establish an "inference" and "narrative" to bring to government agencies linking Trump to Russia. Clinton, on Oct. 31, 2016, tweeted: "Computer scientists have apparently uncovered a covert server linking the Trump Organization to a Russian-based bank," and shared a statement from her campaign's senior policy advisor Jake Sullivan, who now serves as President [sic] Biden's White House National Security advisor.