Hillary Clinton approved dissemination of Trump-Russian bank allegations to media, campaign manager testifies --Clinton's former campaign manager said he took the idea of leaking Trump-Russia allegations to multiple senior campaign officials | 20 May 2022 | Former Clinton campaign manager Robby Mook testified Friday that then-Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton approved the dissemination of materials alleging a covert communications channel between the Trump Organization and Russia's Alfa Bank to the media, despite campaign officials not being "totally confident" in the legitimacy of the data. Former FBI General Counsel James Baker testified Thursday that the bureau investigated the data alleging a Trump connection to the Kremlin-linked bank, and found "there was nothing there." Mook was called to the stand for testimony by Michael Sussmann's defense Friday... The government asked Mook if Clinton approved "the dissemination" of the data to the media. "She agreed," Mook testified.