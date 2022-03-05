Hillary Clinton Maskless at Met Gala as Masked Black Staffer Attends Her Gown - Photo | 3 May 2022 | Former Democratic Party presidential nominee Hillary Clinton went maskless at the 2022 Met Gala in New York on Monday night, as a masked black staffer attended the length train of her shimmering red evening gown. The unnamed staffer is the latest example in which the "help," often persons of color, are masked while wealthy liberals, many of whom theoretically support draconian coronavirus restrictions on other people, go maskless at elite celebrations.