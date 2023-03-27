With His First Veto, Biden Puts Woke Capitalism Before American Workers and Retirees | 27 March 2023 | Joe Biden issued his first veto against a bipartisan bill that sought to protect millions of Americans' retirement plans from woke investments. His action shows he prioritizes politics over Americans' financial security. Early this month, the U.S. House and Senate passed a bipartisan resolution to prevent fiduciaries of retirement plans from subordinating financial returns to woke causes. Biden chose to ignore all the concerns and warnings, including those from his own party. Instead, he used his first veto to preserve a so-called environmental, social, and governance, or ESG, rule that his administration adopted last year. His action confirms that despite his rhetoric of bipartisanship, he is an inflexible politician.