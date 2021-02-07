Historic heat wave linked to hundreds of deaths in Pacific Northwest and Canada | 1 July 2021 | The historic heat wave that's scorched a great deal of the Pacific Northwest and caused record high temperatures in Canada has been blamed for hundreds of deaths in Oregon, Washington and British Columbia in the past week. Oregon's state medical examiner's office said the extreme heat has killed at least 63 people in the state since Friday; 45 of those deaths were reported in Multnomah County, which includes Portland. The region saw temperatures reach a record high of 116 degrees Fahrenheit. Many of the dead were found alone and without air conditioning.