Historic St. John's Church near White House set on fire as protests rage in Washington, DC | 01 June 2020 | Multiple fires are flaring near the White House as a day of peaceful protests against police brutality escalated from tense standoffs with police into rioting and vandalism. The St. John's Episcopal Church in Lafayette Square, a historic landmark located just 300 meters from the White House, was targeted by an apparent arson amid the chaos. Footage from the scene showed flames raging inside. The walls of the church have been tagged with graffiti. DC police were forced to use tear gas to disperse crowds of rioters and make a clear path for firefighter trucks to get to the church.