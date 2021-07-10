Hochul demanded White House appointment to be replaced as Cuomo's No. 2 - sources | 7 Oct 2021 | Gov. Kathy Hochul demanded a plum job as a US ambassador or undersecretary of commerce in exchange for being replaced as Andrew Cuomo's 2022 running mate -- before he was forced to resign as governor over sexual harassment allegations, sources told The Post on Thursday. Top Cuomo aide Melissa DeRosa reached out to the White House in January to try score then-Lt. Gov. Hochul a diplomatic posting to her ancestral homeland of Ireland or to Canada, sources said. The US Embassy to Canada is located in Ottawa, which is less than a six-hour drive from Hochul's hometown of Buffalo. But officials in the Biden administration "laughed us out of the room" when Cuomo's people asked that she be nominated, one source said. The White House made a counter-offer of "an undersecretary role" for Hochul and she agreed to work in the Commerce Department, the source said.