Hochul faces an 'uprising' over her plan to override local zoning laws and build new housing in NYC suburbs | 11 Feb 2023 | The New York City suburbs nearly cost Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-WEF) her job. Now, far from treading with caution, she's pushing a proposal that may be radioactive in the bedroom communities that dot the region: A plan to mandate more housing in those suburban counties, some of the nation's largest and wealthiest. Hochul wants to give the state bold new authority to override local zoning laws in cases where municipalities resist the measure... "You would see a suburban uprising, the likes of which you've never seen before, if the state tried to impose land-use regulations on communities that have had local control for over a 100 years," Bruce Blakeman, the Republican county executive in Nassau County, said in an interview. Her plan would compel every municipality to grow their housing stock and require those downstate to allow more housing near rail stations, contributing to her goal of reaching 800,000 new homes over the next decade. [Even Dominion won't be able to save this totalitarian nut-job, if this WEF plan is implemented.]