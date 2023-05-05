Hollywood, left-wing foundations behind climate charity quietly bankrolling extremist protest groups | 3 May 2023 | A little-known climate change advocacy organization heavily funded by celebrities and influential left-leaning foundations has been quietly dishing out grants to various activist groups deploying unorthodox and extremist methods across the world to protest fossil fuels, documents reveal. Anti-fossil fuels groups have been ramping up protests in the United States and overseas as part of a coordinated campaign to bring awareness to climate change by vandalizing fine art, blocking major roads, and even gluing themselves to sports cars. Many of these activist hubs are being bankrolled by Climate Emergency Fund, a Beverly Hills-based charity linked to Hollywood celebrities and top liberal nonprofit organizations aiming to shape the Democratic Party's agenda, according to tax forms and other documents reviewed by the Washington Examiner. "Climate Emergency Fund has quickly become the ATM that radical environmental activists turn to fund their latest disruptions," Caitlin Sutherland, executive director of the conservative watchdog Americans for Public Trust, told the Washington Examiner.