Beyond insane in the membrane: Homeless vets are being booted from New York hotels to make room for migrants - advocates | 12 May 2023 | Nearly two dozen struggling homeless veterans have been booted from upstate hotels to make room for migrants illegal aliens, says a nonprofit group that works with the vets. The ex-military -- including a 24-year-old man in desperate need of help after serving in Afghanistan -- were told by the hotels at the beginning of the week that their temporary housing was getting pulled out from under them at the establishments and that they'd have to move on to another spot, according to the group and a sickened local pol. "Our veterans have been placed in another hotel due to what's going on with the immigrants," said Sharon Toney-Finch, the CEO of the Yerik Israel Toney Foundation. Toney-Finch, a disabled military veteran, said 15 of the veterans got the heave-ho from the Crossroads Hotel in Newburgh about 60 miles north of New York City in Orange County -- a new epicenter of Big Apple's migrant crisis since Mayor Eric Adams began bussing Gotham's overflow there against local officials' wishes.