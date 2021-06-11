Honduran illegal immigrant charged with murder entered US falsely claiming to be unaccompanied minor - report

Illegal immigrant who posed as minor while crossing border charged with murder in Florida | 4 Nov 2021 | A 24-year-old Honduran immigrant who's charged with murder in the brutal stabbing death of a Florida man had crossed the US border illegally months earlier while posing as an unaccompanied minor, an investigation by The Post found. Yery Noel Medina Ulloa was busted Oct. 7 in Jacksonville when he was found covered in blood after allegedly killing Francisco Javier Cuellar, 46, a father of four who had taken in the immigrant who told authorities he was 17. Police said they followed a trail of blood back to the victim's home and arrested Ulloa, placing him in a juvenile detention facility. It wasn't until Oct. 13 that authorities learned his real identity -- and his true age. Ulloa, who turned 24 on Friday, had duped border authorities in Texas several months earlier by claiming he was a teenager named Reynel Alexander Hernandez -- and even told his mom about the ruse.