Hong Kong national security law unanimously passed by Beijing, expected to become effective on July 1 | 30 June 2020 | Beijing's top legislative body has unanimously passed a sweeping national security law for Hong Kong prohibiting acts of secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces to endanger national security. The law, approved by the National People's Congress Standing Committee (NPCSC) on Tuesday, is expected to carry a maximum penalty of life in jail. Sources told the Post the law was approved unanimously by the standing committee's 162 members, within 15 minutes of the meeting starting at 9am.