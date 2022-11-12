Hospital condemns girl to death over COVID jab: Mother of adopted 14-year-old pleads for help after Duke hospital refused to perform life-saving kidney transplant because she is not vaccinated --The Hickses argued with the medical team, pointing out that Yulia has already had COVID so has a level of immunity, but the doctors still refused | 10 Dec 2022 | A North Carolina family is appealing for help after their adopted 14-year-old daughter was refused a kidney transplant by Duke University hospital because she was not vaccinated against COVID-19. Yulia Hicks was taken in by Lee and Chrissy Hicks in January 2021 from Ukraine. They knew she had a rare genetic kidney condition, Senior Loken Syndrome, which would eventually mean she required a transplant. On November 11, however, they were told she was not eligible for Duke's waiting list because she was not vaccinated against COVID. "There's no sympathy whatsoever from any of them," said Chrissy Hicks. "It's just strong arming us: give her the vaccine, and you'll get the transplant." She said they had contacted a lawyer, but "can't have her life hanging in the balance with litigation" - and were seeking an alternative medical center.