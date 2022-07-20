Hospital Faces Staff Shortages Due to COVID-19 Infections, Despite Vaccine Mandate | 19 July 2022 | The first U.S. hospital to enforce a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all employees is now facing a staffing shortage because of a rise in infections. Houston's Methodist Hospital has hundreds of employees out of work because they tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19. At the same hospital in 2021, 153 staff members who refused to get vaccinated quit or were fired. Now, Methodist's leadership is trying to avert a crisis. “What is worrisome is the climbing number of our employees who cannot work because they are home sick with COVID-19. Almost 400 employees tested positive last week," Dr. Robert Phillips, Houston Methodist's executive vice president and chief physician executive, wrote in an internal email on July 12 obtained by The Epoch Times.