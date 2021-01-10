Hospital Imposes $200 Monthly Fee on Employees If Spouse Unvaccinated --Policy means hospital workers could have as much as $2,400 deducted yearly from paychecks. | 1 Oct 2021 | Employees of the Ochsner Health Center in Louisiana were informed Thursday that they would need to pay a monthly fee if their spouse has not been vaccinated. In a letter sent to hospital workers, Ochsner Health, the largest hospital network in the state, warned employees that spouses listed as dependents on their insurance benefits would have to be vaccinated, or a $100 "Spousal COVID Vaccine Fee" would be deducted per pay period. "New in 2022: Ochsner is implementing a Spousal COVID Vaccine Fee as part of its 2022 medical plan premiums," the letter to employees states.