Hospital System That Serves Four States Fires 175 Workers After Vaccine Mandate | 28 Sept 2021 | Days after announcing that about 375 healthcare employees would be suspended, a North Carolina-based hospital system confirmed Monday that around 175 workers were fired in one of the largest-ever mass terminations due to a COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Several days ago, Novant Health announced that around 375 of its employees had been suspended and were given five days to comply with the company's mandate. "They will have an opportunity to comply over a five-day, unpaid suspension period," the company's release said. "If a team member remains non-compliant after this suspension period, he or she will have their employment with Novant Health terminated."