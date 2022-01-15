Hostage situation at Colleyville, Texas, synagogue - DPS, SWAT, and FBI on scene --Police began "SWAT operations" at around 11 a.m. at Congregation Beth Israel on the 6100 block of Pleasant Run Road. | 15 Jan 2022 | Law enforcement agencies have responded to a hostage situation at the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville, Texas. SWAT officers with the Colleyville Police Department, as well as officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety and FBI, are on the scene at the Jewish synagogue, located on the 6100 block of Pleasant Run Road near Tinker Road and State Highway 121. FBI crisis negotiators said, since arriving at the scene, they have had continued contact with the suspect who is holding the hostages. Citing sources familiar with the ongoing situation, both ABC News and the Associated Press have reported that the individual who is holding the hostages is armed. They also report that at least four hostages are believed to be inside of the synagogue, and that the synagogue's rabbi is believed to be among those being held hostage.