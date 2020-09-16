Hosting Netanyahu, Trump says 5-6 more countries ready to make peace with Israel --'Frankly we could have had them here today,' he says, shortly before Israel-UAE-Bahrain signing ceremony | 15 Sept 2020 | President Donald Trump on Tuesday said five or six more countries are ready to make peace with Israel. Hosting Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, shortly before the signing of the Abraham Accords between Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, Trump said, "We're very far down the road with about five additional countries... Frankly, I think we could have had them here today." "We'll have at least five or six countries coming along very quickly... They want to see peace. They've been fighting for a long time... They're warring countries but they're tired of fighting... You're going to see a lot of very great activity. It's going to be peace in the Middle East." He assessed that "most of the countries... in the Middle East want to sign this deal."