Hot Mic: Biden Says 'I Don’t Know What I'm Signing,' Signs Executive Order Anyway --In the video, an unidentified person told Biden to 'sign it anyway,' so he did. | 23 Jan 2021 | Joe Biden said, "I don't know what I'm signing" on camera as he proceeded to sign an unknown executive order. In the video posted to BitChute, an unidentified person told him to "sign it anyways." This comes amid nationwide concerns over Biden's apparent cognitive decline. The video shows Biden, without a note of humor, say that he has no idea what executive order he is signing. Another person then gestures toward Biden's left hand.