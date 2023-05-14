Hotel set to take NYC migrants abruptly cancels 30 rooms soon-to-be newlyweds booked for their guests --The Crossroads is one of several hotels believed to have booted nearly two dozen homeless veterans in favor of incoming migrants | 14 May 2023 | A Florida couple has had their wedding upended after an Orange County hotel -- set to take in migrants from New York City -- abruptly canceled the rooms she booked for her guests, she told The Post. Deanna Mifsud, 35, and Gary Moretti, 37, are both originally from New York, and plan to marry June 24 at Lippincott Manor in upstate Walkill, with 160 guests from throughout the country expected to attend, she said. For the big day, the couple's guests had a total of 30 rooms booked at The Crossroads Hotel in Newburgh, about 20 minutes from their venue. The newlyweds, along with 10 bridesmaids, five groomsmen and guests from [across the U.S.] had all planned to stay at the hotel, and the couple had paid for transportation to and from the party. "We signed a contract. We had a legal contract to have those rooms," Moretti said. But everything was upended when they learned the Crossroads was set to accept migrants from NYC, who are being bused to hotels in Westchester and the Hudson Valley as the city struggles to deal with theinflux of immigrants pouring over the border.So they called the hotel and learned their reservation had been tossed aside.