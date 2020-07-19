OMG. House arrest, ankle monitors used to isolate couple after wife tests positive for COVID-19 | 19 July 2020 | A Kentucky couple is under house arrest after one of them tested positive for coronavirus and refused to sign self-quarantine papers. On Saturday, Elizabeth Linscott of Hardin County got tested for COVID-19 because she was planning to go visit her parents in Michigan...After testing positive but without showing any symptoms -- Elizabeth says the health department contacted her -- requesting she sign documents. "Pretty much it was I agreed to consent to. I agreed to comply to call the health department if I was to go. I was to call the health department if I was to leave my house for any reason," she said. Elizabeth chose to not sign. "I had gotten a message from them, a text message that stated, because of your refusal to sign, this is going to be escalated, and law enforcement will be involved." On Thursday, the Hardin County Sheriff's Dept. greeted Elizabeth's husband, Isaiah, at their front door. "I open up the door, and there's like eight different people, five different cars, and I'm like what the heck's going on? This guy's in a suit with a mask. It's the health department guy, and they have three papers for us. For me, her and my daughter." The couple was ordered to wear ankle monitors. If they travel more than 200 feet law enforcement will be notified.