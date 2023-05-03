House committee says Fauci 'prompted' drafting of medical paper to 'disprove' COVID lab leak theory --Fauci cited 'Proximal Origin' paper from the White House podium allegedly in bid to 'put down' the 'lab leak hypothesis' | 5 March 2023 | GOP leadership on a House committee said Sunday it uncovered new email evidence suggesting Dr. Anthony Fauci "prompted" the drafting of "proximal origin" publication meant to "disprove" the COVID-19 lab leak theory. In a new memo released Sunday, Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic Majority Staff alerted the rest of the committee members to "New Evidence Resulting from the Select Subcommittee's Investigation into the Origins of COVID-19 - 'The Proximal Origin of SARS-CoV-2.'" "New evidence released by the Select Subcommittee today suggests that Dr. Fauci 'prompted' the drafting of a publication that would 'disprove' the lab leak theory, the authors of this paper skewed available evidence to achieve that goal, and Dr. Jeremy Farrar went uncredited despite significant involvement," the memo says.