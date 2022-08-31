House conservatives prep plans to impeach Biden | 30 Aug 2022 | Republicans hoping to seize control of the House in November are already setting their sights on what is, for many of them, a top priority next year: impeaching Joe Biden. A number of rank-and-file conservatives have already introduced impeachment articles in the current Congress against the president. They accuse Biden of committing "high crimes" in his approach to a range of issues touching on border enforcement, the coronavirus pandemic and the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan. "I have consistently said President [sic] Biden should be impeached for intentionally opening our border and making Americans less safe," said Rep. Bob Good (R-Va.). "Congress has a duty to hold the President accountable for this and any other failures of his Constitutional responsibilities, so a new Republican majority must be prepared to aggressively conduct oversight on day one."