House Democrat Introduces Legislation to End Free Speech for White People --Under legislation proposed by Jackson Lee, a white person could face federal imprisonment for posting online about the impact of open borders immigration on American culture. | 16 Jan 2023 | House Democrat Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas is introducing legislation that would end free speech for white people in the United States. The representative wants to define "hate speech" that only white people can be charged with. In her "Leading Against White Supremacy Act of 2023," which clearly suggests that this bill only applies to white people, white people would not be allowed to ask questions about open borders, criticize minorities or advocate for preserving American culture... Under Jackson Lee's legislation, if federal investigators determine that the web postings of a third party had "inspire[d]" someone else, even someone they don't know, to commit a federal hate crime, that person would be arrested, and federally charged with a hate crime of their own. Specifically, Jackson Lee targets Americans who are in favor of border security, calling out "replacement theory" by name, an ideology that holds that open borders and mass migration into the Western World are part of a deliberate effort to "replace" white people in their native lands.