House Democrat touts resolution to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene from Congress | 27 Jan 2021 | Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-Calif.) announced on Wednesday that he will be introducing a resolution to expel fellow Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) from Congress. "Her very presence in office represents a direct threat against the elected officials and staff who serve our government, and it is with their safety in mind, as well as the security of institutions and public servants across our country," Gomez said in the announcement... Greene has also expressed support for some conspiracy [sic] theories online, including QAnon. She supported former President Trump's claims of election fraud... "Such advocacy for extremism and sedition not only demands her immediate expulsion from Congress, but it also merits strong and clear condemnation from all of her Republican colleagues, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell," Gomez said.