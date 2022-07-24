House Democrats Block Vote to Ban Strategic Oil Sales to China | 21 July 2022 | In a vote on Wednesday afternoon, House Democrats shot down a GOP-led amendment that would ban the Biden administration and U.S. Department of Energy from selling oil kept in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to one of our nation's biggest foes, China. 219 House Democrats voted to block the bill from going forward as gas prices remain more than $2 more expensive per gallon than when Joe Biden took office, signaling again that Democrats are all-in on their radical "transition" aimed at ending fossil fuels no matter the cost to Americans. Rep. David Valadao, a Republican from California, spoke on the House floor in support of the GOP amendment... "What is even more concerning is that under the Biden administration, our Strategic Petroleum Reserve supplies have been severely diminished," the GOP congressman said. "It does not make sense to me that we are using our already-depleted energy supplies to help China build up its own strategic reserves."