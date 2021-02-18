House Democrats Introduce 'No Glory for Hate Act' to Prevent Trump Name from Being Displayed on Federal Projects | 18 Feb 2021 | Democrats in the House of Representatives have introduced legislation that would prevent former President Donald Trump from having his name displayed on federal projects, buildings, statues, lands, or other type of commemoration. According to the bill's text, which was provided late last month, the legislation would "prohibit the use of Federal funds for the commemoration of certain former Presidents." While Trump is not mentioned by name in the proposed legislation, he is the only president to have been impeached twice by the House.