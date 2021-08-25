House Democrats pass that would federalize America's electoral system, giving Department of Justice significant control over election law | 21 Aug 2021 | Democrats passed legislation Tuesday that would federalize America's electoral system, giving Joe Biden’s Department of Justice (DOJ) significant control over election law. The House passed H.R. 4, the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act of 2021. The bill passed 219-212, with Democrats strongly in favor of the bill and Republicans largely against the bill... The legislation would radically transform America's electoral system. The legislation would mandate that any state and its political subdivisions would have to obtain preclearance from the Department of Justice (DOJ) or the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia before making changes that might affect voting rights.