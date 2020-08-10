House Democrats to unveil bill to create commission on 'presidential capacity' | 08 Oct 2020 | Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) will unveil a bill on Friday with Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), a constitutional law expert, that would create a commission to determine whether a president is fit for office amid concerns over President Trump becoming sick with COVID-19. Pelosi's office announced on Thursday that she and Raskin will formally introduce the bill at a news conference on Capitol Hill on Friday morning, hours after she hinted to reporters that "we're going to be talking about the 25th Amendment." It's expected to reflect legislation that Raskin originally introduced in 2017 that would establish a commission to determine presidential fitness for office as outlined by the Constitution's 25h Amendment, which outlines presidential removal procedures.