House GOP Oversight Members Release Emails of Fauci and NIH Officials Concealing Information on Wuhan Lab Leak Theory From the American Public | 11 Jan 2022 | The House Republican Oversight Committee members released never before seen emails showing Dr. Fauci "may have" concealed information about COVID-19 originating from the Wuhan lab and then intentionally downplaying the lab leak theory publicly. This is on top of the evidence we already have on Fauci and the lab leak.