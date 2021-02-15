House GOP pressures Pelosi to turn over information about security decisions leading up to Capitol attack | 15 Feb 2021 | House Republican leaders sent a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Monday demanding that she turn over security decisions her office made leading up to and during the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol... While Democrats blame Trump and the Republicans whom they say enabled him for the violence at the Capitol that day, GOP members point fingers at Pelosi. Republicans said the Speaker's office and House officials are denying requests for these materials.