House Judiciary Committee demands Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg testify about possible Trump indictment --Jordan said the facts have not changed since 2018 and Trump's 2024 presidential campaign is the 'only intervening factor' | 20 March 2023 | The House Judiciary Committee is demanding that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg testify before Congress in the wake of his "unprecedented abuse of prosecutorial authority," as he reportedly considers indicting former President Trump on charges related to alleged hush money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016. Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, sent a letter, exclusively obtained by Fox News Digital, to Bragg Monday morning demanding his testimony. The letter was also signed by House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., and House Committee on Administration Chairman Brian Steil, R-Wis. Jordan warned Bragg that if news reports of a possible Trump indictment are accurate, Bragg's actions "will erode confidence in the evenhanded application of justice and unalterably interfere in the court of the 2024 presidential election."