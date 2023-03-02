House Judiciary GOP subpoena FBI's Christopher Wray, AG Merrick Garland | 3 Feb 2023 | The House Judiciary Committee has issued subpoenas to FBI Director Christopher Wray and Attorney General Merrick Garland, demanding they provide the committee with documents pertaining to FVI investigations of school board meetings. In October of 2021, Garland issued a memo highlighting "violent threats" against school officials amid a rise in parental opposition to the teaching of Critical Race Theory in public schools. That memo, directing law enforcement to address the issue, attracted considerable scrutiny from conservatives who categorized it as part of the Biden administration's alleged "weaponization" of federal agencies. The subpoena, which the Epoch Times reviewed, marks one of the first salvos by House Republicans against the administration as part of the bevy of investigations they have initiated against it.