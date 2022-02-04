House Judiciary Republicans Investigating Facebook and Twitter for Suppressing Hunter Biden Laptop News | 31 March 2022 | House Judiciary Committee Republicans on Thursday announced the launch of an investigation into Facebook and Twitter over their suppression before the 2020 presidential election of New York Post reporting on Hunter Biden's laptop that contained emails exposing questionable business deals with foreigners that would benefit the Biden family. "Big Tech, Big Democrat Party, and Big Media all colluded to keep critical information from the American people in the run-up to the most important election we have, the presidential election, so we're launching an investigation," said Ranking Member Jim Jordan (R-OH) Thursday on Fox Business. In light of the establishment media's recent admission that the emails are authentic, Judiciary Republicans sent letters to Facebook's founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal. Judiciary Republicans requested they produce all documents and communications beginning October 1, 2020, through the present, on efforts to suppress the dissemination of the Post's reporting.