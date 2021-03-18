House OKs path to citizenship for millions, including 'Dreamers' | 18 March 2021 | The House of Representatives on Thursday voted to approve a path to citizenship for millions of illegal immigrants, including farmworkers and "Dreamers" brought to the country illegally as minors. The American Dream and Promise Act passed 228-197 with nine Republicans joining all Democrats voting in favor. The bill would benefit young migrants and refugees with Temporary Protected Status. The Farm Workforce Modernization Act passed 247-174 with 30 Republicans joining most Democrats in favor and one Democrat voting in opposition. Many Republicans argued that the bills were poorly timed due to the surge of illegal immigration at the US-Mexico border.