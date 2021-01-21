House Oversight Chairwoman Seeks FBI Probe of Parler Over Jan. 6 Capitol Breach | 21 January 2021 | The House Oversight Committee sent a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray to look into allegations of social media platform Parler's involvement "related to the violence" on Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol. Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney wrote in a letter dated Jan. 21 that the FBI should carry out a "robust investigation" into whether Parler played a role in the Capitol breach. Maloney also suggests that the agency investigate whether the social media website is a "potential conduit for foreign governments" after the company retained the services of Russian company DDoS-Guard, ostensibly for traffic rerouting. Parler's full social media website isn't back online, and just a simple landing page is up, with messages from CEO John Matze, Fox News' Sean Hannity, syndicated radio host Mark Levin, and Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.).