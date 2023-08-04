House Oversight Committee subpoenas banks, Biden family associates in probe of finances | 7 April 2023 | The House Oversight Committee issued subpoenas to banks asking for Biden family associates' financial records. Fox News has confirmed that the Oversight Committee subpoenaed Bank of America, Cathay Bank, JPMorgan Chase, and HSBC USA N.A., as well as former Hunter Biden business associate Mervyn Yan, asking for financial records... A spokesperson for Cathay Bank told Fox News Digital that the bank will cooperate with the Oversight Committee. "Cathay Bank, a NASDAQ-listed, U.S. financial institution for over 60 years, has cooperated with the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability's request for information. The bank intends to continue to cooperate with the committee," the spokesperson said.